2019 Acura MDX
Tech No Accident Sunroof Leather Navigation Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
64,990KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10055217
- Stock #: 12530A
- VIN: 5J8YD4H45KL801533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Styled and designed to be ageless, this 2019 Acura MDX is still every bit as trendy as the rest of the competitors. This 2019 Acura MDX is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
As one of the most tech advanced SUVs on the market with a supple ride quality and excellent on road capabilities, this 2019 Acura MDX is a safe and stylish choice for a new modern luxury SUV. A well appointed interior takes care of all passengers in the open and airy cabin, while also allowing for plenty of cargo in the capacious trunk. For a new take on the tried and true family SUV, look no further than this Acura MDX.This SUV has 64,990 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Windshield wiper deicer
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
Power Tilt Wheel
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
