2019 Acura RDX

71,700 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8943265
  • Stock #: 8666P
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H67KL802802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

