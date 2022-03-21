2019 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8943265

8943265 Stock #: 8666P

8666P VIN: 5J8TC2H67KL802802

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 71,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.