$19,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura TLX
Tech A-Spec No Accident Navigation Sunroof Remote Start
2019 Acura TLX
Tech A-Spec No Accident Navigation Sunroof Remote Start
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,268KM
VIN 19UUB3F68KA800455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15378FA
- Mileage 181,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Subtle yet stylish with a high note on refinement both inside and out, this Acura TLX lets you experience comfort and luxury without compromise. This 2019 Acura TLX is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This Acura TLX is a quality built mid size sedan with plenty of luxury details and a refined ride that challenges even the more expensive rivals within its class. What this TLX represents is modern technology coupled with a crisp exterior design and loads of highly advanced tech options available through the trim range. With such an acceptable price, it easily rivals the more luxurious and high class German competition within its segment.This sedan has 183,336 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve VTEC V6 -inc: Aluminum-alloy
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Tires: 245/40R19 94V
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
