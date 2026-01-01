2019 Acura TLX

Menu
Loaded, Elite , A-Spec, AWD, Navigation System, Surround Camera system, Keyless- Go, Remote Engine Starter, Power Moon roof, Blind Spot Indicators, lane departure alert, parking sensors, Accident prevention system, low kilometers, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Omvic Fee and Administration fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.

26,200 KM

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

VIN 19UUB3F81KA802498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, Elite , A-Spec, AWD, Navigation System, Surround Camera system, Keyless- Go, Remote Engine Starter, Power Moon roof, Blind Spot Indicators, lane departure alert, parking sensors, Accident prevention system, low kilometers, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Omvic Fee and Administration fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Safety

Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535

