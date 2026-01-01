$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Acura TLX
Elite
2019 Acura TLX
Elite
Location
Mississauga Auto Centre
1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded, Elite , A-Spec, AWD, Navigation System, Surround Camera system, Keyless- Go, Remote Engine Starter, Power Moon roof, Blind Spot Indicators, lane departure alert, parking sensors, Accident prevention system, low kilometers, price includes Ontario Ondrive safety certificate, Omvic Fee and Administration fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535 or email us at sales@mac.ca.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Centre
Email Mississauga Auto Centre
Mississauga Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-823-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-823-5535