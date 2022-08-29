$26,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-366-0123
2019 Acura TLX
Tech
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9035050
- Stock #: CS693
- VIN: 19UUB1F57KA800877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS693
- Mileage 125,449 KM
Vehicle Description
This Acura TLX Tech, with a 2.4L DOHC 16V engine, features a 8-Speed Dual-Clutch transmission, and generates 7.1 highway/10 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 125449 kilometers! Acura TLX Tech Options: This Acura TLX Tech offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Radio data system. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Acura TLX Tech at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.