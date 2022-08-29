Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Acura TLX

125,449 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Contact Seller
2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura TLX

Tech

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

  1. 9035050
  2. 9035050
  3. 9035050
  4. 9035050
  5. 9035050
  6. 9035050
  7. 9035050
  8. 9035050
  9. 9035050
  10. 9035050
  11. 9035050
  12. 9035050
  13. 9035050
  14. 9035050
  15. 9035050
  16. 9035050
  17. 9035050
  18. 9035050
  19. 9035050
  20. 9035050
  21. 9035050
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

125,449KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9035050
  • Stock #: CS693
  • VIN: 19UUB1F57KA800877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS693
  • Mileage 125,449 KM

Vehicle Description

This Acura TLX Tech, with a 2.4L DOHC 16V engine, features a 8-Speed Dual-Clutch transmission, and generates 7.1 highway/10 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 125449 kilometers! Acura TLX Tech Options: This Acura TLX Tech offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Radio data system. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Acura TLX Tech at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
65 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Alloy Wheels
17" Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Body-coloured front splash guards
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
HVAC memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
4.57 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve VTEC 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Dual-Clutch -inc: paddle shifters
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Premium audio system: ELS Studio
Emergency communication system: AcuraLink
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory 4-way power adjustment passenger's seat and adjustable front/rear head restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Perforated Premium Milano Leather Seat Trim
Tires: 225/55R17 97H

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Squad Ltd.

2022 Honda Civic EX
 4,796 KM
$37,299 + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX Tech
 125,449 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sport
 10,755 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Call Dealer

905-366-XXXX

(click to show)

905-366-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory