$31,995+ tax & licensing
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Acura TLX
Tech SH-AWD Leather Carplay Blindspot Sunroof Remote Start
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
97,173KM
Used
- Stock #: 11673
- VIN: 19UUB3F50KA801851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Drivers Assist- Backup Camera, Blindspot Assist, Front Collison Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Acura TLX is a sleek luxury sedan with a supple and refined ride and plenty of available power. This 2019 Acura TLX is for sale today in Mississauga.
This Acura TLX is a quality built mid size sedan with plenty of luxury details and a refined ride that challenges even the more expensive rivals within its class. What this TLX represents is modern technology coupled with a crisp exterior design and loads of highly advanced tech options available through the trim range. With such an acceptable price, it easily rivals the more luxurious and high class German competition within its segment.This sedan has 97,173 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our TLX's trim level is Tech SH-AWD. This Tech TLX is upgraded to some serious comfort and assistive technology with perforated premium leather seating, navigation, premium audio system with a hard disk media storage system, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitor, power folding side mirrors, and rain washing wipers. The premium features continue with a power moonroof, multiple displays, remote start, memory driver settings, heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks. Acura gave this TLX a pretty comprehensive driver assistance suite with collision mitigation with heads up warning, forward collision warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise, and automatic highbeam. Other great features include aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, HomeLink remote system, multi-angle rearview camera, and a multifunction steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Windshield wiper deicer
Body-coloured front splash guards
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/50R18 95H
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory, 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat and adjustable front/rear head restraints
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sunroof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Premium Amplifier
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
65 L Fuel Tank
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve VTEC V6 -inc: Aluminum-alloy
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
