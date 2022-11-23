2019 Acura TLX

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 1 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9362023

9362023 Stock #: 11673

11673 VIN: 19UUB3F50KA801851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11673

Mileage 97,173 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Windshield wiper deicer Body-coloured front splash guards Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Tires: 225/50R18 95H Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory, 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat and adjustable front/rear head restraints Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Premium Amplifier Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 65 L Fuel Tank 3.52 AXLE RATIO Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Ride Control Suspension Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve VTEC V6 -inc: Aluminum-alloy Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Amplitude Reactive Dampers Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Premium audio system 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

