2019 Audi A3

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 3 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10072551

10072551 Stock #: 12569

12569 VIN: WAUAUGFF6K1027520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,399 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi pre sense basic Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 8-Way Driver Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Leather Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler 50 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake WIFI AM / FM / CD Player 4.77 Axle Ratio 60-Amp/Hr 320CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Tires: 225/45R17 All Season Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder TBD HP Wheels: 7.5J x 17" 5-Spoke Alloy

