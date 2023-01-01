Menu
2019 Audi A4 Komfort <span>This Audi A4 comes with 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine  that makes 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 7-speed automatic transmission. </span>Comes with heated seats, leather seats, sunroof, am/fm stereo, apple carplay, bluetooth, remote trunk release, cruise control and many more features. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2019 Audi A4

64,469 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A4

Sedan Komfort

2019 Audi A4

Sedan Komfort

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,469KM
Used
VIN WAUANAF46KN021136

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 021136
  • Mileage 64,469 KM

2019 Audi A4 Komfort

This Audi A4 comes with 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine  that makes 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an 7-speed automatic transmission. Comes with heated seats, leather seats, sunroof, am/fm stereo, apple carplay, bluetooth, remote trunk release, cruise control and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Leather Interior

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
USB port

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-XXXX

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2019 Audi A4