2019 Audi A5 Sportback

$37,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 2 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9649051

9649051 Stock #: 11995F

11995F VIN: WAUANCF58KA070205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,205 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi pre sense basic Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Immobilizer III Immobilizer Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rain Sensing Wipers Chrome Grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent 180w Regular Amplifier Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Heated Front Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats and power lumbar for driver's seat

