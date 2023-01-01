2019 Audi A5 Sportback

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 4 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9927791

9927791 Stock #: 030159

030159 VIN: waubncf58ka030159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 61,430 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.