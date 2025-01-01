Menu
<h2 data-start=161 data-end=240><strong data-start=164 data-end=240>2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro – Brilliant Black on Black, 43,098 km!</strong></h2> <p data-start=242 data-end=552>Finished in <strong data-start=254 data-end=310>Brilliant Black exterior over Black leather interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=317 data-end=354>2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro</strong> combines elegant design with thrilling performance. Equipped with Audi’s advanced turbocharged V6 and the premium Technik package, this A6 delivers confidence, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. <hr data-start=554 data-end=557 /> <h3 data-start=559 data-end=589><strong data-start=563 data-end=589>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=590 data-end=1543> <li data-start=590 data-end=646> <p data-start=592 data-end=646><strong data-start=592 data-end=623>3.0L Turbocharged V6 Engine</strong> (335 hp / 369 lb-ft) </li> <li data-start=647 data-end=696> <p data-start=649 data-end=696><strong data-start=649 data-end=694>7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=697 data-end=735> <p data-start=699 data-end=735><strong data-start=699 data-end=733>quattro All-Wheel Drive System</strong> </li> <li data-start=736 data-end=804> <p data-start=738 data-end=804><strong data-start=738 data-end=802>Audi Drive Select (Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual Modes)</strong> </li> <li data-start=805 data-end=836> <p data-start=807 data-end=836><strong data-start=807 data-end=834>Adaptive Air Suspension</strong> </li> <li data-start=837 data-end=911> <p data-start=839 data-end=911><strong data-start=839 data-end=859>Technik Package:</strong> Top-tier trim with enhanced luxury and technology </li> <li data-start=912 data-end=962> <p data-start=914 data-end=962><strong data-start=914 data-end=960>Matrix LED Headlights & Dynamic Taillights</strong> </li> <li data-start=963 data-end=1015> <p data-start=965 data-end=1015><strong data-start=965 data-end=1013>Virtual Cockpit Plus (12.3” Digital Display)</strong> </li> <li data-start=1016 data-end=1064> <p data-start=1018 data-end=1064><strong data-start=1018 data-end=1062>MMI Touch Response Dual-Screen Interface</strong> </li> <li data-start=1065 data-end=1102> <p data-start=1067 data-end=1102><strong data-start=1067 data-end=1100>Navigation with Voice Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1103 data-end=1149> <p data-start=1105 data-end=1149><strong data-start=1105 data-end=1147>Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System</strong> </li> <li data-start=1150 data-end=1209> <p data-start=1152 data-end=1209><strong data-start=1152 data-end=1207>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats</strong> </li> <li data-start=1210 data-end=1253> <p data-start=1212 data-end=1253><strong data-start=1212 data-end=1251>Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1254 data-end=1292> <p data-start=1256 data-end=1292><strong data-start=1256 data-end=1290>Power Sunroof / Panoramic Roof</strong> </li> <li data-start=1293 data-end=1326> <p data-start=1295 data-end=1326><strong data-start=1295 data-end=1324>360° Surround View Camera</strong> </li> <li data-start=1327 data-end=1375> <p data-start=1329 data-end=1375><strong data-start=1329 data-end=1373>Park Assist & Front/Rear Parking Sensors</strong> </li> <li data-start=1376 data-end=1424> <p data-start=1378 data-end=1424><strong data-start=1378 data-end=1422>Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Keep Assist</strong> </li> <li data-start=1425 data-end=1470> <p data-start=1427 data-end=1470><strong data-start=1427 data-end=1468>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> </li> <li data-start=1471 data-end=1511> <p data-start=1473 data-end=1511><strong data-start=1473 data-end=1509>Power Trunk with Gesture Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1512 data-end=1543> <p data-start=1514 data-end=1543><strong data-start=1514 data-end=1543>19-inch Audi Alloy Wheels</strong> </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

