$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi A6
TECHNIK
2019 Audi A6
TECHNIK
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 029816
- Mileage 43,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Brilliant Black exterior over Black leather interior, this 2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro combines elegant design with thrilling performance. Equipped with Audi’s advanced turbocharged V6 and the premium Technik package, this A6 delivers confidence, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.
Key Features & Options
3.0L Turbocharged V6 Engine (335 hp / 369 lb-ft)
7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission
quattro All-Wheel Drive System
Audi Drive Select (Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual Modes)
Adaptive Air Suspension
Technik Package: Top-tier trim with enhanced luxury and technology
Matrix LED Headlights & Dynamic Taillights
Virtual Cockpit Plus (12.3” Digital Display)
MMI Touch Response Dual-Screen Interface
Navigation with Voice Control
Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Sunroof / Panoramic Roof
360° Surround View Camera
Park Assist & Front/Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitoring & Lane Keep Assist
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Trunk with Gesture Control
19-inch Audi Alloy Wheels
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177