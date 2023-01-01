Menu
2019 Audi Q5

51,220 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

Technik

2019 Audi Q5

Technik

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012875
  • Stock #: 1225
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY1K2051591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER.  Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799. FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

