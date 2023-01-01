2019 Audi Q5

$36,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 0 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10083687

10083687 Stock #: 12549

12549 VIN: WA1BNAFYXK2055201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12549

Mileage 50,076 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Aero-Composite High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Voice Activation digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator 5.302 Axle Ratio 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder GVWR: 2,465 kgs Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi pre sense front Collision Warning-Front Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.