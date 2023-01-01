Menu
2019 Audi Q5

159,081 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Audi Q5

2019 Audi Q5

45 Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN | QUATTRO

2019 Audi Q5

45 Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN | QUATTRO

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

159,081KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10335786
  Stock #: APR9131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9131
  • Mileage 159,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Embrace the pinnacle of sophistication and thrill with the 2019 Audi Q5 45 Technik- Where elegance meets exhilaration without compromise.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, B&O sound system, in-dash navigation, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, dual automatic climate control, drive select, auto start-stop, parking assist, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.





We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Audi Q5 45 Technikwill bring!





PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

