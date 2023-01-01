2019 Audi Q5

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 0 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10335786

10335786 Stock #: APR9131

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # APR9131

Mileage 159,081 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Navigation System Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.