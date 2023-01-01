$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2019 Audi Q5
45 Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | BANG & OLUFSEN | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10335786
- Stock #: APR9131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9131
- Mileage 159,081 KM
Vehicle Description
Embrace the pinnacle of sophistication and thrill with the 2019 Audi Q5 45 Technik- Where elegance meets exhilaration without compromise.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, B&O sound system, in-dash navigation, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, dual automatic climate control, drive select, auto start-stop, parking assist, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Audi Q5 45 Technikwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.