<p>The scrolling stops here as youve gazed your eyes on this beautiful 2019 Audi Q5 45 Progressiv Quattro.</p> <p>Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).</p> <p>Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera,in-dash navigation, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, automatic headlights, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, drive select, auto start-stop, parking assist, push-button start, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, rear climate control and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019 Audi Q5 45 Progressiv Quattrowill bring!</p> <p></p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL<br /> <br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

42,282 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
45 Progressiv NAV | BACKUP CAM | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | QUATTRO

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

42,282KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR20225
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

