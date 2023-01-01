2019 Audi Q7

$46,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10237274

10237274 Stock #: 12817

12817 VIN: WA1LAAF71KD027962

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12817

Mileage 66,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Audi pre sense basic SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors Audi side assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Rear Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 5 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets 35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 4-way power lumbar support and driver seat memory Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Tire mobility kit Metal-look grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 10 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 85 L Fuel Tank 3.20 Axle Ratio Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic GVWR: 2,980 kgs (6,570 lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel 620.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Premium audio system 3RD ROW Power Tilt Wheel 360 degree camera WIFI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Engine: 3.0L TFSI V6 328 HP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.