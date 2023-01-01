$37,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q7
55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | QUATTRO
2019 Audi Q7
55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR20118
- Mileage 84,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel the rush of high-tech luxury as you take the driver's seat in this 2019 Audi Q7 55 Progressiv! Showcasing an impressive standard for SUVs.
Showcased in a striking Whitee xterior that contrasts beautifully against a Black leather interior, the aesthetics are amplified further by stunning 20-inch alloy wheels. At heart lies a supercharged 3.0L six (6) cylinder turbo engine tied together with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission bolstered by Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Immerse yourself within the expansive and luxurious cabin where each surface boasts refinement. This Q7 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, in-dash navigation, driver memory seat, power front seats with power lumbar support, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, driver memory seat, automatic headlights, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, auto start-stop, drive mode select, parking assist, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360-degree camera, rear climate control, 3rd-row seating, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019 Audi Q7 55 Progressivwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091