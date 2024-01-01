$38,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q7
55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO
2019 Audi Q7
55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR20222
- Mileage 83,265 KM
Vehicle Description
No road can stop this 2019Audi Q7 55Progressiv Quattro that was destined to conquer everything in its path, and its ready for ownership today.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 turbocharged engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, in-dash navigation, power front seats with power lumbar support, driver memory seat, heated steering wheel, automatic headlights, center console media control touchpad/dial, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, auto start-stop, parking assist, downhill assist, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, rear climate control and 2nd-row heated seats and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019Audi Q7 55Progressiv Quattro will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091