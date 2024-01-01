2019 Audi Q7

Menu
<p>No road can stop this 2019Audi Q7 55Progressiv Quattro that was destined to conquer everything in its path, and its ready for ownership today.<br /> <br /> Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 turbocharged engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).<br /> <br /> Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, in-dash navigation, power front seats with power lumbar support, driver memory seat, heated steering wheel, automatic headlights, center console media control touchpad/dial, wireless phone charging pad, dual automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, auto start-stop, parking assist, downhill assist, 3rd-row seating, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, rear climate control and 2nd-row heated seats and so much more.<br /> <br /> Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019Audi Q7 55Progressiv Quattro will bring!</p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL<br /> <br /> Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything Youve Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Dont Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day.[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].</p>

83,265 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
55 Progressiv NAV | FRONT CAM | VENTED SEATS | PANOROOF | QUATTRO

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

83,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR20222
  • Mileage 83,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

2019 Audi Q7