2019 Audi Q8

18,003 KM

Details Description Features

$75,628

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

55 Progressiv 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

18,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7704910
  • Stock #: 014771
  • VIN: WA1AVAF17KD014771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package, Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint, Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

