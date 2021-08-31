Menu
2019 Audi Q8

38,503 KM

Details Description Features

$84,281

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 Audi Q8

55 Technik 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

38,503KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P2620
  • VIN: WA1CVAF1XKD005636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,503 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package, 21inch Technik S Line Wheel Package, Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

