2019 Audi Q8

51,985 KM

Details Description Features

$78,590

+ tax & licensing
$78,590

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

55 Progressiv 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q8

55 Progressiv 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$78,590

+ taxes & licensing

51,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587472
  • Stock #: 007156
  • VIN: WA1DVAF10KD007156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package, S Line Sport Package, 21inch Progressiv S Line Wheel Package, Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging, Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs). Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

