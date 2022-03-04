$78,590+ tax & licensing
$78,590
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2019 Audi Q8
2019 Audi Q8
55 Progressiv 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$78,590
+ taxes & licensing
51,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8587472
- Stock #: 007156
- VIN: WA1DVAF10KD007156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 51,985 KM
Vehicle Description
Driver Assistance Package, S Line Sport Package, 21inch Progressiv S Line Wheel Package, Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging, Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs). Safety Checked
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2