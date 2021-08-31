Menu
2019 Audi S4

19,308 KM

Details Description Features

$57,071

+ tax & licensing
$57,071

+ taxes & licensing

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

19,308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7848825
  • Stock #: P2627
  • VIN: WAUC4AF46KA115035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Black Optics Package, Carbon Atlas, Inlays, Red Brake Calipers. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

