2019 Audi S5

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$60,070

+ tax & licensing
$60,070

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 Audi S5

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

2019 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$60,070

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8281170
  • Stock #: 060452
  • VIN: WAUR4AF55KA060452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Carbon Atlas, Inlays, Red Brake Calipers. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-XXXX

416-860-5663

