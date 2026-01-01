$114,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Bentley Bentayga
V8
2019 Bentley Bentayga
V8
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$114,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,200KM
VIN SJAAM2ZV8KC024195
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 31,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 delivers handcrafted luxury, twin-turbo V8 performance, and exceptional all-weather capability in one of the world’s most prestigious SUVs. Combining Bentley craftsmanship with powerful performance and everyday practicality, the Bentayga V8 offers a truly refined driving experience.
Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 542 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD, the Bentayga accelerates from 0–100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds while maintaining outstanding comfort and refinement.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 542 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD, the Bentayga accelerates from 0–100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds while maintaining outstanding comfort and refinement.
Factory options included:
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Bentley Drive Dynamics
- Premium Quilted Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Navigation System
- Apple CarPlay
- Bentley Premium Audio System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- 360° Camera
- Soft-Close Doors
- Power Tailgate
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Premium Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 31,200 KM $114,888 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 93,461 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 Coupe 100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$114,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2019 Bentley Bentayga