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<span><strong>2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 delivers handcrafted luxury, twin-turbo V8 performance, and exceptional all-weather capability in one of the world’s most prestigious SUVs</strong>.</span><span> Combining Bentley craftsmanship with powerful performance and everyday practicality, the Bentayga V8 offers a truly refined driving experience.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><strong>4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 542 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD</strong><span><strong>,</strong> the Bentayga accelerates from 0–100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds while maintaining outstanding comfort and refinement.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Adaptive Air Suspension</span></li> <li><span>Bentley Drive Dynamics</span></li> <li><span>Premium Quilted Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Sunroof</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay</span></li> <li><span>Bentley Premium Audio System</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Soft-Close Doors</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Ambient Interior Lighting</span></li> <li><span>Premium Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2019 Bentley Bentayga

31,200 KM

Details Description

$114,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Bentley Bentayga

V8

Watch This Vehicle
14089176

2019 Bentley Bentayga

V8

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14089176
  2. 14089176
  3. 14089176
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$114,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,200KM
VIN SJAAM2ZV8KC024195

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 31,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 delivers handcrafted luxury, twin-turbo V8 performance, and exceptional all-weather capability in one of the world’s most prestigious SUVs. Combining Bentley craftsmanship with powerful performance and everyday practicality, the Bentayga V8 offers a truly refined driving experience.



Powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 542 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and AWD, the Bentayga accelerates from 0–100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds while maintaining outstanding comfort and refinement.




Factory options included:

  • Adaptive Air Suspension
  • Bentley Drive Dynamics
  • Premium Quilted Leather Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated Front and Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Navigation System
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Bentley Premium Audio System
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • 360° Camera
  • Soft-Close Doors
  • Power Tailgate
  • Ambient Interior Lighting
  • Premium Alloy Wheels







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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$114,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2019 Bentley Bentayga