$28,595+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive No Accident Carplay Navigation Sunroof
2019 BMW 3 Series
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$28,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,423KM
VIN WBA5R7C54KAJ82694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17894A2
- Mileage 69,423 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $30,595 Finance Price: $28,595 Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA).
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is).
The 2019 BMW 3-Series continues its evolution from a sport compact luxury car into a tech-heavy sedan. - The Car Connection. This 2019 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Completely reinvented to feel, drive and behave like the ultra modern sedan it is, this BMW 3 Series has gone through an overhaul with numerous newly added tech updates. The 3 Series is now faster, more efficient, infinitely safer and still one of the best looking BMW's in the range.This low mileage sedan has just 69,423 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2019 BMW 3 Series