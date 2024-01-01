Menu
Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!................

2019 BMW X3

97,801 KM

$29,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i NAVIGATION|LEATHER|PANOROOF

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i NAVIGATION|LEATHER|PANOROOF

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

97,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXTR9C52KLP76824

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W4146
  • Mileage 97,801 KM

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

Call Dealer

647-824-XXXX

(click to show)

647-824-3439

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

2019 BMW X3