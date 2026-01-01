2019 BMW X5

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<p dir=ltr>*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at </p><p dir=ltr>reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.</p><p dir=ltr>Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!</p><p dir=ltr>Cash Price is $1,000 more ! </p><p dir=ltr>You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990</p><p> </p>

2019 BMW X5

129,700 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i| CLEAN CAR| CLEAN TITLE|

Watch This Vehicle
14020317

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i| CLEAN CAR| CLEAN TITLE|

Location

AutoCity Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

  1. 1777570409763
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  3. 1777570410675
  4. 1777570411087
  5. 1777570411504
  6. 1777570411910
  7. 1777570412301
  8. 1777570412750
  9. 1777570413138
  10. 1777570413538
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$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,700KM
VIN 5UXCR6C53KLL07028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1823
  • Mileage 129,700 KM

Vehicle Description

*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.

 

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at 

reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. 

 

FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!

Cash Price is $1,000 more ! 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoCity Sales

AutoCity Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
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$31,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoCity Sales

905-279-9990

2019 BMW X5