2019 BMW X7

80,505 KM

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X7

xDrive40i M-SPORT|7PASS|PANOROOF

2019 BMW X7

xDrive40i M-SPORT|7PASS|PANOROOF

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCW2C59KLB43417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WX7
  • Mileage 80,505 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

2019 BMW X7