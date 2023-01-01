$62,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 BMW X7
xDrive40i M-SPORT|7PASS|PANOROOF
Location
Auto Price Canada
1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4
647-824-3439
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCW2C59KLB43417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WX7
- Mileage 80,505 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Price Canada
Call Dealer
647-824-XXXX(click to show)
