This 2018 Buick Encore's maneuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead.
Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.
This summit white SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring Encore adds remote start, fog lamps, rear sport spoiler, and upgraded aluminum wheels to the base model features like 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Safety Package, Sport Touring. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
We've discounted this vehicle $1000. Total cash rebate of $4388 is reflected in the price. Credit includes up to 15% of MSRP at 4.19% financing O.A.C! Credit is in lieu of GM's subvented rates. Incentives expire 2020-01-31. See dealer for details.
- Additional Features
- Rear Vision Camera
- Oil life monitoring system
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Fog lamps, front
- StabiliTrak, stability control system
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Safety Package
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
- Defogger, rear-window, electric
- Windshield, solar absorbing
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Antenna, roof-mounted
- Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
- Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
- Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
- Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
- Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
- Wiper, rear intermittent
- Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
- Door sill plate cover, front
- Glovebox, dual
- Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
- Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
- Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
- Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
- Seatback, passenger flat-folding
- Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
- Exhaust system, rear exit
- Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
- Mechanical jack
- Steering, power, variable effort, electric
- Suspension, Ride and Handling
- Noise control system, active noise cancellation
- Door locks, child security rear, manual
- Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
- Air filter, particle
- Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
- Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
- Headlamps, halogen
- Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
- Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
- Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
- Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
- Storage, front passenger underseat
- Drivetrain, front-wheel drive (FWD models only.)
- Assist handle, rear
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)
- QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
- Horn, dual-note tone
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
- OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
- Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
- Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
- Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
- Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
- Sport Touring
- Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
- Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...
