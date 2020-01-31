Eligible Costco Members receive Costco Members Pricing, plus a $500 Costco Shop Card.



New Year - New Ride Sales Event is on now!



This 2018 Buick Encore's maneuverable handling and tight turning radius make it a pleasure to drive no matter where the road might lead.



Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.



This summit white SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring Encore adds remote start, fog lamps, rear sport spoiler, and upgraded aluminum wheels to the base model features like 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Safety Package, Sport Touring. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.



To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.buick.ca/content/dam/buick/na/ca/en/index/download-brochure/02-pdfs/gcuc19ct000-2019-encore-catalog-cdn-en-aoda.pdf.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6





We've discounted this vehicle $1000. Total cash rebate of $4388 is reflected in the price. Credit includes up to 15% of MSRP at 4.19% financing O.A.C! Credit is in lieu of GM's subvented rates. Incentives expire 2020-01-31. See dealer for details.







ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT ADDISONGM.COM OR CALL 905-821-0002. CARPROOF AVAILABLE, ALL VEHICLES ARE CERTIFIED, EMISSION-TESTED & DETAILED. FINANCE THIS VEHICLE, GOOD & BAD CREDIT WELCOME, LOW FINANCE RATES; WELL GET YOU APPROVED! (PRICE + HST AND LICENSING FEES EXTRA)

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Oil life monitoring system

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Fog lamps, front

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Glass, deep-tinted

Safety Package

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Windshield, solar absorbing

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Alternator, 130 amps

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Antenna, roof-mounted

Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips

Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators

Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall

Wiper, rear intermittent

Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable

Door sill plate cover, front

Glovebox, dual

Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding

Seatback, passenger flat-folding

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Exhaust system, rear exit

Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel

Mechanical jack

Steering, power, variable effort, electric

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Door locks, child security rear, manual

Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Air filter, particle

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Headlamps, halogen

Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor

Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass

Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp

Storage, front passenger underseat

Drivetrain, front-wheel drive (FWD models only.)

Assist handle, rear

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Horn, dual-note tone

Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn

OnStar and Buick connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable

Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable

Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions

Sport Touring

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...

Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.