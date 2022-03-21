Menu
2019 Buick Encore

14,807 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Essence NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | LEATHER | AWD

Essence NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | LEATHER | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

14,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8666228
  • VIN: KL4CJGSM3KB947442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas prices are expected to rise over $2.10 by the end of June. What are you doing to save money in your pocket? Well, this 2019 Buick Encore is just the right vehicle to do so.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Beige leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a1.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Buicks All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, power front seats, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, parking assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, backup camera, navigation, sunroof, push-button start, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Buick Encore will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

