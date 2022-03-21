$30,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Essence NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | LEATHER | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 8666228
- VIN: KL4CJGSM3KB947442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Gas prices are expected to rise over $2.10 by the end of June. What are you doing to save money in your pocket? Well, this 2019 Buick Encore is just the right vehicle to do so.
Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Beige leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a1.4L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Buicks All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, power front seats, driver memory seat, steering wheel-mounted controls, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, parking assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, backup camera, navigation, sunroof, push-button start, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Buick Encore will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
