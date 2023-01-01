Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

38,838 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 9963521
  2. 9963521
  3. 9963521
  4. 9963521
  5. 9963521
  6. 9963521
  7. 9963521
  8. 9963521
  9. 9963521
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9963521
  • Stock #: 703410AP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 84,836 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 78,734 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 66,766 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory