2019 Buick Encore

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 8 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9963521

9963521 Stock #: 703410AP

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 38,838 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.