With a stylish cabin and a roomy back seat, this Buick Envision quietly isolates you from the road.



Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2019 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2019 Buick Envision.



This ebony twilight (met) SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This entry level Envision is loaded with some great features like an amazing infotainment system complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, and USB and aux jacks. This crossover also comes equipped with a customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, remote start, 4G WiFi, heated power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, second row charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, rear parking assist and rearview mirror, Teen Driver technology, driver shift controls, all wheel drive, recovery hooks, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Power Seat, Bluetooth, Touch Screen. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.



To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.buick.ca/content/dam/buick/na/ca/en/index/download-brochure/02-pdfs/gcun19ct000-2019-envision-catalog-cdn-en-aoda.pdf.



We've discounted this vehicle $1500. Total cash rebate of $5846 is reflected in the price.







Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Remote Engine Start

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Touch Screen

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions

Suspension, rear 4-link

Wheel, spare

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Glass, deep-tinted

License plate front mounting package

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Brake, parking, electronic

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Wiper, rear intermittent

Drivetrain, all-wheel drive

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Teen Driver mode

Rear park assist, ultrasonic

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass

Horn, dual-note

Keyless start, push button

Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest

Sunglass storage, overhead

Glass, laminated front doors

Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable

Air vents, rear console

Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft

Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)

Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding

Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area

Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls

Jack, mechanical

Recovery hooks, front

Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual, located in the rear of the centre console

Noise control system, active noise cancelation

Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting

Door locks, child security, rear, electrical

Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge (HID)

Taillamps, LED with low-profile design

Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Tires, P225/60R18 all-season blackwall

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front, 1 inside console, 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area

Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio

Brake lining, high-performance

Engine control, stop-start system override

Exhaust, turned down, hidden

GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg) (All-wheel drive models only.)

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Airbags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions

Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details ...

