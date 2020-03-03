Menu
2019 Buick Regal

Sportback GS NAVI|HUD|MASSAGE SEATS|BREMBO|

2019 Buick Regal

Sportback GS NAVI|HUD|MASSAGE SEATS|BREMBO|

Addison on Erin Mills

6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1

905-821-0002

  1. 4708578
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,562KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4708578
  • Stock #: UM66145
  • VIN: W04GS6SS0K1066145
Exterior Colour
Ebony Twilight Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
WOW! Clean Carfax Report, Accident-free and fully loaded! Black on black with Tint!

With its athletic elegance and new discretely integrated sportback opening, this 2019 Buick Regal takes the driving experience for a whole new spin. On top of a refined design and a comfortable interior, a new powertrain gives this sedan enthusiastic performance. This Regal is also a fantastic value. For a sporty sedan with a responsive and pleasant driving experience, this Buick Regal is a top choice. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Regal Sportback's trim level is GS. This top shelf performance and luxury GS has all the best features like performance leather seats, heated and cooled front massaging seats, Brembo brakes, sport mode selective suspension, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic alert, memory driver seat and side mirrors, front and rear parking assistance, active noise cancellation, and auto dimming side mirrors. This awesome luxury sedan is also equipped with remote start, Driver Information Centre colour display, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected and OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, interior ambient lighting, rear seat charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

