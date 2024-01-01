Menu
Moulded Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Drive Power Seat, Bi-Led Lighting, 5 Spoke Dome Chey Sporty Wheels Surrounded By Rough Country Good Year Rubber, Z71 Off Road Frimer Suspension & Limited -Slip Rear Differential, GM Trailing Package, Wi-Fi Hotspot / Apple Car Play / Android Auto / Backup Assist / Touch Screen / Individual Front Seats / Middle Console / Bed Liner / Bi Fold Hard Box Cover / Keyless Entry & Remote Start , New Front & Rear Brakes Just Been Installed, Powerful Little Beggar With A Strong V6 - 3.6 Litre Engine Generating Over 300 Horsepower & 7000 Lbs Towing Capability, Local GM Store Trade.Almost Showroom Condition, Interior As Good As It Was Dayone, Very Smooth Idle, No Odors, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report (Verified) Copy of The First Page Of The Report Attached To These Add Pictures.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

160,337 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Z71 4WD Tripe Black

11929340

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Z71 4WD Tripe Black

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,337KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTDEN0K1295650

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14239-T
  • Mileage 160,337 KM

 Moulded Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Drive Power Seat, Bi-Led Lighting, 5 Spoke Dome Chey Sporty Wheels Surrounded By Rough Country Good Year Rubber, Z71 Off Road Frimer Suspension & Limited -Slip Rear Differential, GM Trailing Package, Wi-Fi Hotspot / Apple Car Play / Android Auto / Backup Assist / Touch Screen / Individual Front Seats / Middle Console / Bed Liner / Bi Fold Hard Box Cover / Keyless Entry & Remote Start , New Front & Rear Brakes Just Been Installed, Powerful Little Beggar With A Strong V6 - 3.6 Litre Engine Generating Over 300 Horsepower & 7000 Lbs Towing Capability, Local GM Store Trade.Almost Showroom Condition, Interior As Good As It Was Dayone, Very Smooth Idle, No Odors, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report (Verified) Copy of The First Page Of The Report Attached To These Add Pictures.  

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2019 Chevrolet Colorado