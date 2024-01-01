$27,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
Crew Cab Z71 4WD Tripe Black
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14239-T
- Mileage 160,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Moulded Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Drive Power Seat, Bi-Led Lighting, 5 Spoke Dome Chey Sporty Wheels Surrounded By Rough Country Good Year Rubber, Z71 Off Road Frimer Suspension & Limited -Slip Rear Differential, GM Trailing Package, Wi-Fi Hotspot / Apple Car Play / Android Auto / Backup Assist / Touch Screen / Individual Front Seats / Middle Console / Bed Liner / Bi Fold Hard Box Cover / Keyless Entry & Remote Start , New Front & Rear Brakes Just Been Installed, Powerful Little Beggar With A Strong V6 - 3.6 Litre Engine Generating Over 300 Horsepower & 7000 Lbs Towing Capability, Local GM Store Trade.Almost Showroom Condition, Interior As Good As It Was Dayone, Very Smooth Idle, No Odors, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report (Verified) Copy of The First Page Of The Report Attached To These Add Pictures.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee. Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
