Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth!



For full size capability in a manageable size, this mid size Colorado is ready to rock. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.



This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, this Chevy Colorado outclasses the competition. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 16092 kms. It's satin steel grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Colorado's trim level is LT. This LT steps up into the big leagues with an 8 inch color touchscreen with 4G LTE WiFi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth control and streaming, AM/FM stereo, and aux and USB input keeping you connected and entertained while a power driver seat, driver information center multi color display, rear view camera, and Teen Driver Technology that gives warnings for speed and safety items while generating a report card that tracks driving habit, power side mirrors, aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and Chevrolet Connected Access keeps you comfy, safe, and informed on your vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Power Windows.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6











ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT ADDISONGM.COM OR CALL 905-821-0002. CARPROOF AVAILABLE, ALL VEHICLES ARE CERTIFIED, EMISSION-TESTED & DETAILED. FINANCE THIS VEHICLE, GOOD & BAD CREDIT WELCOME, LOW FINANCE RATES; WELL GET YOU APPROVED! (PRICE + HST AND LICENSING FEES EXTRA)

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Additional Features Rear View Camera

TOUCHSCREEN

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.