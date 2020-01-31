Package, LS Convenience Package!
The Chevy Equinox is everything you need for anywhere you go.
When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.
This mosaic black (met) SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox is loaded with manual shift mode, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, remote start, heated front seats, noise control system, rear view camera, split folding rear seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB port, and AM/FM stereo. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ls Convenience Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.chevrolet.ca/content/dam/chevrolet/na/canada/english/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/my19-cdn-equinox-brochure-english.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6
- Additional Features
-
- Rear Vision Camera
- All-Wheel Drive
- Package
- LS Convenience Package
- Assist handle, front passenger
- Suspension, rear 4-link
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger
- Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
- Door handles, body-colour
- Map pocket, driver seatback
- Map pocket, front passenger seatback
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
- Assist handles, rear outboard
- Noise control system, active noise cancellation
- Mechanical jack with tools
- Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
- Headlamps, halogen composite
- Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
- Steering column, tilt and telescoping
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
- Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
- Engine control, stop-start system
- Suspension, front MacPherson strut
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
- Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
- Liftgate, rear manual
- Horn, dual-note
- Exhaust, single outlet
- Speedometer, miles/kilometres
- Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
- Active aero shutters
- Brake, electronic parking
- Assist handle, driver
- Keyless Start, push-button
- Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
- Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
- SiriusXM, delete
- Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
- Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
- Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
- Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
- Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
- Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
- Door locks, rear child security, manual
- Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
- Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
- Shift lever, urethane
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
- Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
- Glass, solar absorbing, light
- Mirror caps, Black
- Trim, Black lower window
- Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone
- GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
- Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
- Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
