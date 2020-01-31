Package, LS Convenience Package!



When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.



This mosaic black (met) SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Equinox's trim level is LS. This Equinox is loaded with manual shift mode, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, remote start, heated front seats, noise control system, rear view camera, split folding rear seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, infotainment with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB port, and AM/FM stereo. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ls Convenience Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.



To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.chevrolet.ca/content/dam/chevrolet/na/canada/english/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/my19-cdn-equinox-brochure-english.pdf.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6





We've discounted this vehicle $1000. Incentives expire 2020-01-31. See dealer for details.







ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o

Convenience remote start

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

All-Wheel Drive

Package

LS Convenience Package

Assist handle, front passenger

Suspension, rear 4-link

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Door handles, body-colour

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Assist handles, rear outboard

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Mechanical jack with tools

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Headlamps, halogen composite

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down

Steering column, tilt and telescoping

Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Liftgate, rear manual

Horn, dual-note

Exhaust, single outlet

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio

Active aero shutters

Brake, electronic parking

Assist handle, driver

Keyless Start, push-button

Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt

SiriusXM, delete

Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)

Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic

Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest

Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls

Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)

Door locks, rear child security, manual

Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall

Shift lever, urethane

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear

Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions

Glass, solar absorbing, light

Mirror caps, Black

Trim, Black lower window

Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone

GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

