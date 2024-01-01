Menu
<p>Experience the finest large sedan when you get inside this 2019 Chevrolet Impala. Gracefully aggressive, artistically aerodynamic and passionately refined, this is what acclaimed excellence is all about.<br /> <br /> Finished in a Silver Ice Metallic exterior that complements the Black interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four(4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.<br /> <br /> Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, dual zone climate control, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, Bluetooth, cruise control, push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.</p> <p>Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Chevrolet Impala will bring!</p> <p>PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL</p>

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Chevrolet Impala