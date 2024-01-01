$22,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
1LT BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | PUSH START | BLUETOOTH
2019 Chevrolet Impala
1LT BACKUP CAM | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | PUSH START | BLUETOOTH
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the finest large sedan when you get inside this 2019 Chevrolet Impala. Gracefully aggressive, artistically aerodynamic and passionately refined, this is what acclaimed excellence is all about.
Finished in a Silver Ice Metallic exterior that complements the Black interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four(4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, dual zone climate control, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, Bluetooth, cruise control, push-button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Chevrolet Impala will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091