Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>LT | Power Seats | Power Windows | Carplay/Android Auto | Push Start | Keyless Entry | Heated Seats | Touchscreen | Telescopic Steering | Dual Climate Control | Bluetooth Audio | Steering Controls | Voice Command | and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2017 2020 2021 <span>EX Civic Accord Sport Subaru Impreza Toyota Camry Mazda6 Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit our website for more details.</span><br></div>

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

133,063 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT / PWR Seats / Dual Climate / Push Start / Carplay/Android

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT / PWR Seats / Dual Climate / Push Start / Carplay/Android

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,063KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6KF119652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,063 KM

Vehicle Description

LT | Power Seats | Power Windows | Carplay/Android Auto | Push Start | Keyless Entry | Heated Seats | Touchscreen | Telescopic Steering | Dual Climate Control | Bluetooth Audio | Steering Controls | Voice Command | and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2017 2020 2021 EX Civic Accord Sport Subaru Impreza Toyota Camry Mazda6 Crosstrek VW Tiguan Honda CRV Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD / Sunroof/ Moonroof / Blind Spot / Dual Climate / Push Start for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD / Sunroof/ Moonroof / Blind Spot / Dual Climate / Push Start 115,080 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT / PWR Seats / Dual Climate / Push Start / Carplay/Android for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT / PWR Seats / Dual Climate / Push Start / Carplay/Android 133,063 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX / Alloys / Dual Climat / Push/Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Honda CR-V LX / Alloys / Dual Climat / Push/Remote Start 65,728 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu