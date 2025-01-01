$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
Unit 3 - 2555 Derry Rd. E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A1
647-575-8289
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,381 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2019 Chevrolet Malibu - Incredible Price, Rebuilt Title!
Here's a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, stylish, and comfortable sedan at an unbeatable price! My 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is available for $14,999, which is approximately $3,000 UNDER typical market value for a comparable model.
Important Disclosure: This vehicle has a rebuilt title. This means the car was previously declared a total loss by an insurance company due to damage, but has since been professionally repaired and has passed all necessary structural and safety inspections to be certified as roadworthy in Ontario. The rebuilt status is permanently recorded on the vehicle's history.
Why this Malibu is a smart buy:
- Exceptional Value: You're getting a significantly newer vehicle for thousands less than a clean-title equivalent. This is a great option for budget-conscious buyers who understand rebuilt titles.
- Modern & Stylish: Enjoy a sleek design with a spacious and comfortable interior, perfect for daily commutes or longer trips.
- Reliable Performance: The Malibu is known for its dependable and efficient performance.
- Inspected & Certified: Having a rebuilt title means it has undergone rigorous inspections to ensure it's safe to drive on Ontario roads.
Key Details:
- Year: 2019
- Make: Chevrolet
- Model: Malibu
- Exterior Color: White
- Mileage: 59,381KM
- Interior: Clean cloth interior
- Tires: Currently equipped with winter tires only. Please note, all-season or summer tires will be required for warmer weather driving.
- Price: $14,999 (Firm - Already significantly discounted due to rebuilt title)
Condition:
- Rebuilt Title: Full disclosure of vehicle history.
- Clean Interior: [Mention if smoke-free/pet-free as applicable]
- Well-Maintained: Runs and drives smoothly.
What to know about Rebuilt Titles in Ontario:
- Vehicles with a rebuilt title are perfectly legal to register, drive, and insure in Ontario.
- It's always recommended for buyers to perform their own due diligence, including a pre-purchase inspection by a trusted mechanic, to verify the repairs and overall condition.
- Some insurance companies may offer different rates or coverage options for rebuilt vehicles, so it's advisable to check with your insurer.
This Malibu represents an excellent opportunity for a savvy buyer. Don't let the rebuilt title scare you – it simply means a great car at an even better price!
Location: Milton, ON
Please message me for more details, questions about the rebuild (I can provide more info if you have it, like the nature of the damage and repair receipts), or to schedule a viewing and test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M A Used Auto Sales
Email M A Used Auto Sales
M A Used Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-575-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-575-8289