<p data-sourcepos=11:1-11:70><strong>FOR SALE: 2019 Chevrolet Malibu - Incredible Price, Rebuilt Title!</strong></p><p data-sourcepos=13:1-13:246>Heres a fantastic opportunity to own a modern, stylish, and comfortable sedan at an unbeatable price! My <strong>2019 Chevrolet Malibu</strong> is available for <strong>$14,999</strong>, which is approximately <strong>$3,000 UNDER typical market value</strong> for a comparable model.</p><p data-sourcepos=15:1-15:375><strong>Important Disclosure:</strong> This vehicle has a <strong>rebuilt title</strong>. This means the car was previously declared a total loss by an insurance company due to damage, but has since been professionally repaired and has passed all necessary structural and safety inspections to be certified as roadworthy in Ontario. The rebuilt status is permanently recorded on the vehicles history.</p><p data-sourcepos=17:1-17:35><strong>Why this Malibu is a smart buy:</strong></p><ul data-sourcepos=18:1-22:0><li data-sourcepos=18:1-18:201><strong>Exceptional Value:</strong> Youre getting a significantly newer vehicle for thousands less than a clean-title equivalent. This is a great option for budget-conscious buyers who understand rebuilt titles.</li><li data-sourcepos=19:1-19:134><strong>Modern & Stylish:</strong> Enjoy a sleek design with a spacious and comfortable interior, perfect for daily commutes or longer trips.</li><li data-sourcepos=20:1-20:93><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> The Malibu is known for its dependable and efficient performance.</li><li data-sourcepos=21:1-22:0><strong>Inspected & Certified:</strong> Having a rebuilt title means it has undergone rigorous inspections to ensure its safe to drive on Ontario roads.</li></ul><p data-sourcepos=23:1-23:16><strong>Key Details:</strong></p><ul data-sourcepos=24:1-31:0><li data-sourcepos=24:1-24:16><strong>Year:</strong> 2019</li><li data-sourcepos=25:1-25:21><strong>Make:</strong> Chevrolet</li><li data-sourcepos=26:1-26:19><strong>Model:</strong> Malibu</li><li data-sourcepos=27:1-27:27><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> White</li><li data-sourcepos=28:1-28:66><strong>Mileage:</strong> 59,381KM</li><li data-sourcepos=29:1-29:90><strong>Interior:</strong> Clean cloth interior</li><li data-sourcepos=29:1-29:90><strong>Tires:</strong> <strong>Currently equipped with winter tires only. Please note, all-season or summer tires will be required for warmer weather driving.</strong></li><li data-sourcepos=30:1-31:0><strong>Price:</strong> $14,999 (Firm - Already significantly discounted due to rebuilt title)</li></ul><p data-sourcepos=32:1-32:14><strong>Condition:</strong></p><ul data-sourcepos=33:1-36:0><li data-sourcepos=33:1-33:56><strong>Rebuilt Title:</strong> Full disclosure of vehicle history.</li><li data-sourcepos=34:1-34:68><strong>Clean Interior:</strong> [Mention if smoke-free/pet-free as applicable]</li><li data-sourcepos=35:1-36:0><strong>Well-Maintained:</strong> Runs and drives smoothly.</li></ul><p data-sourcepos=37:1-37:49><strong>What to know about Rebuilt Titles in Ontario:</strong></p><ul data-sourcepos=38:1-41:0><li data-sourcepos=38:1-38:94>Vehicles with a rebuilt title are perfectly legal to register, drive, and insure in Ontario.</li><li data-sourcepos=39:1-39:176>Its always recommended for buyers to perform their own due diligence, including a pre-purchase inspection by a trusted mechanic, to verify the repairs and overall condition.</li><li data-sourcepos=40:1-41:0>Some insurance companies may offer different rates or coverage options for rebuilt vehicles, so its advisable to check with your insurer.</li></ul><p data-sourcepos=42:1-42:159>This Malibu represents an excellent opportunity for a savvy buyer. Dont let the rebuilt title scare you – it simply means a great car at an even better price!</p><p data-sourcepos=44:1-44:24><strong>Location:</strong> Milton, ON</p><p data-sourcepos=46:1-46:201><strong>Please message me for more details, questions about the rebuild (I can provide more info if you have it, like the nature of the damage and repair receipts), or to schedule a viewing and test drive!</strong></p>

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,381 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Vision Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Door locks, rear child security
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable; (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

