Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

23,997 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 8282526
  2. 8282526
  3. 8282526
  4. 8282526
  5. 8282526
  6. 8282526
  7. 8282526
  8. 8282526
  9. 8282526
  10. 8282526
  11. 8282526
  12. 8282526
  13. 8282526
  14. 8282526
  15. 8282526
  16. 8282526
  17. 8282526
  18. 8282526
  19. 8282526
  20. 8282526
  21. 8282526
  22. 8282526
Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8282526
  • Stock #: 212955A
  • VIN: 1GCRYEED4KZ232947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 212955A
  • Mileage 23,997 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST).All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Body Colour Grille
Rear Vision Camera
6-Speaker Audio System
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
170 amp alternator
Solid Paint
deep-tinted glass
Electronic cruise control
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
External Engine Oil Cooler
GVWR: 7
3.23 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
Urethane steering wheel
Single-speed transfer case
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
LED Cargo Area Lighting
KEYLESS OPEN & START
Preferred Equipment Group 1SP
40/20/40 Front Split-bench Seat
Electrical Lock Control Steering Column
Front Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down
Power Front Windows w/Passenger Express Down
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports
Rear Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Mats
Single-Zone Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning
Tires: 265/65R18SL AS BW
Front LED Fog Lamps
High Gloss Black Mirror Caps
2 USB Ports (First Row)
4.2'' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
175 kg)
Wheels: 18'' x 8.5'' Bright Silver Painted Aluminum
000 lbs (312-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 78,678 KM
$25,788 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 33,500 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 89,493 KM
$33,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory