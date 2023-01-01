Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,000 KM

$38,998

$38,998

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Limited Custom 5.3 Litre

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Limited Custom 5.3 Litre

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 2GCVKMEC1K1165248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13718T
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD - NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SALE

 

GM Power-Train Warranty Till apr 2024 Or 100 000Kms, No Accidents / Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified - Copy The Carfax Report First Page Sumarry Attached With This Add Pictures )

One Owner Local Ontario Truck, Almost Like New, Save Good Money From New.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

