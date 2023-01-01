$38,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Limited Custom 5.3 Litre
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9959390
- Stock #: 13718T
- VIN: 2GCVKMEC1K1165248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD - NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SALE
GM Power-Train Warranty Till apr 2024 Or 100 000Kms, No Accidents / Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified - Copy The Carfax Report First Page Sumarry Attached With This Add Pictures )
One Owner Local Ontario Truck, Almost Like New, Save Good Money From New.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.



