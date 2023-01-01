Menu
Experience the pulse of urban driving when you get behind the wheel of the 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT! Designed to make a big statement in compact form, its hard not to be captivated by its sleek lines with distinctive detailing and signature LED lighting.

Presented in a vibrant Black exterior that is perfectly complemented by a Jet Black cloth interior, this city-slicker stands tall on sharp 15-inch alloy wheels. Underneath its neat hood, youll find an agile yet efficient 1.4L four (4)-cylinder ECOTEC engine mated with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth power delivery and excellent fuel economy.

Inside its surprisingly spacious cabin, your senses will be greeted with nothing but comfort and convenience. This Spark 1LT comes equipped with a backup camera, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB/AUX port and so much more.

Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this019 Chevrolet Spark 1LTwill bring!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

80,374KM
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,374 KM

Experience the pulse of urban driving when you get behind the wheel of the 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT! Designed to make a big statement in compact form, it's hard not to be captivated by its sleek lines with distinctive detailing and signature LED lighting.



Presented in a vibrant Black exterior that is perfectly complemented by a Jet Black cloth interior, this city-slicker stands tall on sharp 15-inch alloy wheels. Underneath its neat hood, you'll find an agile yet efficient 1.4L four (4)-cylinder ECOTEC engine mated with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth power delivery and excellent fuel economy.



Inside its surprisingly spacious cabin, your senses will be greeted with nothing but comfort and convenience. This Spark 1LT comes equipped with a backup camera, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB/AUX port and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this019 Chevrolet Spark 1LTwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

