$16,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | A/C
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,374 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pulse of urban driving when you get behind the wheel of the 2019 Chevrolet Spark 1LT! Designed to make a big statement in compact form, it's hard not to be captivated by its sleek lines with distinctive detailing and signature LED lighting.
Presented in a vibrant Black exterior that is perfectly complemented by a Jet Black cloth interior, this city-slicker stands tall on sharp 15-inch alloy wheels. Underneath its neat hood, you'll find an agile yet efficient 1.4L four (4)-cylinder ECOTEC engine mated with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth power delivery and excellent fuel economy.
Inside its surprisingly spacious cabin, your senses will be greeted with nothing but comfort and convenience. This Spark 1LT comes equipped with a backup camera, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB/AUX port and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this019 Chevrolet Spark 1LTwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
