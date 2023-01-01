Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

81,214 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

  1. 10113189
  2. 10113189
  3. 10113189
  4. 10113189
  5. 10113189
  6. 10113189
  7. 10113189
  8. 10113189
  9. 10113189
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10113189
  • Stock #: 101720AP

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 101720AP
  • Mileage 81,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Chevrolet Color...
 88,689 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 81,214 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Ridgeline...
 109,882 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

Call Dealer

866-241-XXXX

(click to show)

866-241-9066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory