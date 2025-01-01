$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
300S AWD
2019 Chrysler 300
300S AWD
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C31987
- Mileage 167,500 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2019 Chrysler 300 300S AWD 🔥
Luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence – this 2019 Chrysler 300 300S AWD with 167,500 kms combines bold styling, a powerful engine, and premium features for an exceptional driving experience.
✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – smooth, powerful, and efficient
✅ All-Wheel Drive – traction and control in any condition
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
✅ 300S Sport Package – aggressive styling & upgraded interior
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Touchscreen Infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✅ Alloy Wheels & LED Headlights
✅ Clean, well-maintained & drives beautifully
The Chrysler 300S AWD delivers a refined ride with confident handling and a premium interior, perfect for commuters, families, or anyone who wants style with performance.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-439-7689