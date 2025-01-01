Menu
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2019 Chrysler 300 300S AWD 🔥

Luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence – this 2019 Chrysler 300 300S AWD with 167,500 kms combines bold styling, a powerful engine, and premium features for an exceptional driving experience.

✅ 3.6L V6 Engine – smooth, powerful, and efficient
✅ All-Wheel Drive – traction and control in any condition
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
✅ 300S Sport Package – aggressive styling & upgraded interior
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Touchscreen Infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✅ Alloy Wheels & LED Headlights
✅ Clean, well-maintained & drives beautifully

The Chrysler 300S AWD delivers a refined ride with confident handling and a premium interior, perfect for commuters, families, or anyone who wants style with performance.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

 

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Used
167,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG1KH640587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C31987
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

