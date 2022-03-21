$34,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
79,656KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8684075
- Stock #: 659203
- VIN: 2c3ccagg8kh659203
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is powered by a 3.6-liter V-6, making 292 hp and 260 lb-ft and 300 hp/264 lb-ft in the 300S.
HST and Licensing will be extra
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C
WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!
AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Immobilizer
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
