2019 Chrysler Pacifica

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
*NO ACCIDENTS* Finished in exclusive Maximum Steel Metallic Pearl on Black and Alloy Nappa Leather interior, this incredible PHEV is a fully equipped Limited Luxury Line model with every available package. This PHEV features include a extended range 16.0kw/h battery and: HARMAN/KARDON SOUND PACKAGE: - 20 harman/kardon speakers - Configured surround sound algorithms - 760-watt amplifier ADVACED SAFETYTEC GROUP: - Advanced Brake Assist - Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist - Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go - 360 Surround View Camera - Park Sense Front and Rear Park Assist - Parallel Perpendicular Park Assist - Rain sensing windshield wipers - Automatic high beam headlamp control UCONNECT THEATER AND ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - 3 channel wireless headphones - 3 channel video remote control - Front seatback dual 10 inch touchscreens - Video USB port - Blu ray/DVD player/USB port - High Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input - 115 volt auxiliary power outlet - Apple CarPlay capable - Google Android Auto - 13 Alpine speakers - Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack - Secondrow USB charging port - Thirdrow USB charging port ADDITIONAL OPTIONS: - Power Remote Folding Exterior Mirrors - Front heated seats - Front ventilated seats - Heated steering wheel - Tripane panoramic sunroof - Front power sunroof shade - KeySense programmable key fob - ParkView Rear BackUp Camera - ParkSense Rear Park Assist System - Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start - Remote start system PHEV EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE: - Specially adapted 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine featuring an Atkinson cycle combustion system - Single Input-Electrically Variable Transmission with two electric drive motors - 16-kWh lithium-ion battery - 6.6-kW onboard charger and regenerative braking capability - Front drivers side quarter-panel charging port - Dashboard-mounted LED five-point battery charge level indicator - Seven-passenger seating with second-row easy entry sliding/removable Executive Captains Chairs - Aerodynamic front upper and lower grille mesh and ''E-Hybrid'' exterior badging - Uconnect Hybrid Electric Pages showing power flow, hybrid/electric driving history and charging schedules - Hybrid-exclusive instrument cluster with power meter gauge and unique screens, graphics - Hybrid-exclusive pages on the 7-inch full-colour customizable display OTHER OPTIONS: - J-1772 Charger with textile carrying case - Tri-Pane panoramic sunroof - Premium 18'' Aluminum Wheels - EV Green Tires - This price is available for ANY purchaser from anywhere in Canada. Acceleration: mid 7 seconds. Single charge EV range: 53km approx Single charge PHEV range: 911km approx 72L Gasoline Fuel Tank Capacity (Regular Fuel) (Range varies based on driving style) Join the Plug-In Movement! Eliminate range anxiety with dual power on regular gas. Enjoy significant fuel maintenance savings, VIP Parking/Travel, Free Charging, all with mindfulness to the environment. Fully Certified by Chrysler Factory Trained EV Technicians. Green Plate Privileges including solo HOV Lane travel. Check out the PlugShare App (Free) for thousands of charging locations near you! We can help arrange a Level 2 Charging setup for your home! Check out dozens of Electrified Vehicles at our indoor showroom and Plug-in With Peel! WARRANTY DETAILS: Balance of CHRYSLER 3yr/60,000 comprehensive, 5yr/unlimited km corrosion, 5yr/100,000km powertrain and 10yr/160,000km hybrid electric propulsion component warranty. WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT! WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''
