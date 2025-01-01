$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT RWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 640687
- Mileage 123,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Maximum Steel Metallic over Black Nappa leather interior, this 2019 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus offers the perfect blend of muscle-car heritage and modern comfort. Equipped with the Plus Group, Blacktop Package, and Driver Convenience Group, this coupe combines aggressive style with premium luxury and advanced tech.
Key Features & Options
3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine (305 hp / 268 lb-ft torque)
8-Speed TorqueFlite® Automatic Transmission
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
Plus Group – Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats (Heated & Ventilated), Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Floor Mats, Bright Pedals
Blacktop Package – 20” Black Noise Aluminum Wheels, Gloss Black Trim, Black Rear Spoiler, Black Fuel Door
Driver Convenience Group – HID Headlamps, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Power Mirrors, Remote Start
Power Sunroof
Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4” Touchscreen, Navigation, SiriusXM® Travel Link & Guardian
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
6-Speaker Alpine® Premium Audio System (276W Amp)
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Park-Sense® Rear Park Assist System
Keyless Enter ’n Go with Push-Button Start
Performance 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes
245/45R20 All-Season Performance Tires
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
844-902-5177