<h3 data-start=401 data-end=503><strong data-start=405 data-end=503>2019 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus Blacktop – Nappa Leather, Sunroof, NAV, and Performance Styling</strong></h3> <p data-start=505 data-end=852>Finished in <strong data-start=517 data-end=577>Maximum Steel Metallic over Black Nappa leather interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=584 data-end=618>2019 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus</strong> offers the perfect blend of muscle-car heritage and modern comfort. Equipped with the <strong data-start=705 data-end=719>Plus Group</strong>, <strong data-start=721 data-end=741>Blacktop Package</strong>, and <strong data-start=747 data-end=775>Driver Convenience Group</strong>, this coupe combines aggressive style with premium luxury and advanced tech. <hr data-start=854 data-end=857 /> <h3 data-start=859 data-end=889><strong data-start=863 data-end=889>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=890 data-end=1880> <li data-start=890 data-end=950> <p data-start=892 data-end=950>3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine (305 hp / 268 lb-ft torque) </li> <li data-start=951 data-end=998> <p data-start=953 data-end=998>8-Speed TorqueFlite® Automatic Transmission </li> <li data-start=999 data-end=1025> <p data-start=1001 data-end=1025>Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) </li> <li data-start=1026 data-end=1158> <p data-start=1028 data-end=1158><strong data-start=1028 data-end=1042>Plus Group</strong> – Nappa Leather-Faced Sport Seats (Heated & Ventilated), Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Floor Mats, Bright Pedals </li> <li data-start=1159 data-end=1272> <p data-start=1161 data-end=1272><strong data-start=1161 data-end=1181>Blacktop Package</strong> – 20” Black Noise Aluminum Wheels, Gloss Black Trim, Black Rear Spoiler, Black Fuel Door </li> <li data-start=1273 data-end=1400> <p data-start=1275 data-end=1400><strong data-start=1275 data-end=1303>Driver Convenience Group</strong> – HID Headlamps, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Power Mirrors, Remote Start </li> <li data-start=1401 data-end=1422> <p data-start=1403 data-end=1422><strong data-start=1403 data-end=1420>Power Sunroof</strong> </li> <li data-start=1423 data-end=1515> <p data-start=1425 data-end=1515><strong data-start=1425 data-end=1445>Uconnect® 4C NAV</strong> with 8.4” Touchscreen, Navigation, SiriusXM® Travel Link & Guardian </li> <li data-start=1516 data-end=1550> <p data-start=1518 data-end=1550>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ </li> <li data-start=1551 data-end=1604> <p data-start=1553 data-end=1604>6-Speaker Alpine® Premium Audio System (276W Amp) </li> <li data-start=1605 data-end=1644> <p data-start=1607 data-end=1644>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control </li> <li data-start=1645 data-end=1677> <p data-start=1647 data-end=1677>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror </li> <li data-start=1678 data-end=1710> <p data-start=1680 data-end=1710>Universal Garage Door Opener </li> <li data-start=1711 data-end=1750> <p data-start=1713 data-end=1750>Park-Sense® Rear Park Assist System </li> <li data-start=1751 data-end=1797> <p data-start=1753 data-end=1797>Keyless Enter ’n Go with Push-Button Start </li> <li data-start=1798 data-end=1837> <p data-start=1800 data-end=1837>Performance 4-Wheel ABS Disc Brakes </li> <li data-start=1838 data-end=1880> <p data-start=1840 data-end=1880>245/45R20 All-Season Performance Tires </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 640687
  • Mileage 123,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

