2019 Dodge Challenger

$36,690 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 8 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9608638

9608638 Stock #: 27110

27110 VIN: 2c3cdzag0kh627110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 42,879 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.