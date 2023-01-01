$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
GT RWD
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
36,014KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9965102
- Stock #: 637854
- VIN: 2c3cdzjgxkh637854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER GT RWD
It has 3.6-liter V6 Engine which delivers up to 305 horsepower and sends all that power through a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle includes seats with heating and ventilation for the front row and an upgraded 8.4-inch infotainment system.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
