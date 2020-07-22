Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

12,200 KM

Details Description

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack RWD

2019 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack RWD

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5482161
  Stock #: 201934A
  VIN: 2C3CDXGJ2KH718824

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 12,200 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! Fully Certified. *NO ACCIDENTS* WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

